When the Nashville Predators take on the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, will Alexander Carrier light the lamp? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Alexander Carrier score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Carrier stats and insights

Carrier has scored in one of 19 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has taken one shot in one game against the Jets this season, but has not scored.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Carrier's shooting percentage is 6.3%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

On defense, the Jets have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 55 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks eighth.

So far this season, the Jets have one shutout, and they average 15.4 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Carrier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Blues 2 0 2 18:16 Away W 8-3 11/22/2023 Flames 1 1 0 19:24 Home W 4-2 11/20/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:53 Home W 4-3 11/18/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:32 Home W 4-2 11/14/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 15:32 Home L 3-2 11/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:33 Home L 7-5 11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:39 Away L 6-3 11/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:20 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Oilers 2 0 2 19:20 Away W 5-2 11/2/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:33 Away L 4-2

Predators vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

