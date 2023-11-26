Sunday's game between the Auburn Tigers (3-2) and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (2-2) at Neville Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 75-47 and heavily favors Auburn to secure the victory. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on November 26.

In their last matchup on Monday, the Tigers suffered a 60-53 loss to UCF.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Auburn vs. Alabama A&M Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Auburn vs. Alabama A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Auburn 75, Alabama A&M 47

Other SEC Predictions

Auburn Schedule Analysis

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Tigers are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most losses.

The Tigers have tied for the 37th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (one).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Auburn 2023-24 Best Wins

60-54 at home over Louisiana (No. 169) on November 9

76-56 on the road over Rutgers (No. 221) on November 12

78-49 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 303) on November 6

Auburn Leaders

Honesty Scott-Grayson: 13.8 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

13.8 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) Savannah Scott: 10.4 PTS, 70.0 FG%

10.4 PTS, 70.0 FG% Taylen Collins: 7.6 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.2 STL, 41.0 FG%

7.6 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.2 STL, 41.0 FG% Mar'shaun Bostic: 7.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36.4 FG%

7.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36.4 FG% Sydney Shaw: 9.8 PTS, 34.8 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)

Auburn Performance Insights

The Tigers are outscoring opponents by 6.8 points per game with a +34 scoring differential overall. They put up 64.0 points per game (221st in college basketball) and give up 57.2 per outing (86th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.