Will Christian Kirk find his way into the end zone when the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Houston Texans come together in Week 12 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Will Christian Kirk score a touchdown against the Texans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +100 (Bet $10 to win $10.00 if he scores a TD)

Kirk has been targeted 77 times and has 52 receptions, leading the Jaguars with 672 yards (67.2 per game) plus three TDs.

Kirk has three games with a touchdown catch this year (out of 10 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Christian Kirk Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Colts 3 1 9 0 Week 2 Chiefs 14 11 110 0 Week 3 Texans 6 4 54 1 Week 4 Falcons 12 8 84 0 Week 5 @Bills 8 6 78 0 Week 6 Colts 6 3 49 1 Week 7 @Saints 6 6 90 1 Week 8 @Steelers 5 4 46 0 Week 10 49ers 11 6 104 0 Week 11 Titans 6 3 48 0

