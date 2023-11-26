When the Jacksonville Jaguars clash with the Houston Texans in Week 12, Christian Kirk will face a Texans pass defense featuring Steven Nelson. For more stats and analysis on this matchup, check out the following article.

Jaguars vs. Texans Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: NRG Stadium

NRG Stadium Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Christian Kirk Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Texans 81.8 8.2 28 90 8.56

Christian Kirk vs. Steven Nelson Insights

Christian Kirk & the Jaguars' Offense

Christian Kirk has hauled in 52 catches for 672 yards (67.2 yards per game) to lead the team this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

In the air, Jacksonville is 18th in passing yards in the NFL with 2,254, or 225.4 per game.

The Jaguars' scoring average on offense is 23.0 points per game, 14th in the NFL.

Jacksonville ranks 19th in the NFL in pass rate, passing the ball 33.9 times per contest.

In the red zone, the Jaguars are not passing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking fifth in the NFL with 29 total red-zone pass attempts (42.6% red-zone pass rate).

Steven Nelson & the Texans' Defense

Steven Nelson leads the team with three interceptions, while also collecting 38 tackles and six passes defended.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Houston ranks 22nd in the NFL in passing yards allowed (2,414) and third in passing TDs allowed (10).

This year, the Texans have ceded 208 points, ranking 12th in the league with 20.8 points allowed per game. In terms of total yards, they are 14th in the NFL with 3,379 total yards allowed (337.9 per contest).

Two players have recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Houston this season.

Nine players have caught a touchdown against the Texans this season.

Christian Kirk vs. Steven Nelson Advanced Stats

Christian Kirk Steven Nelson Rec. Targets 77 41 Def. Targets Receptions 52 6 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 12.9 28 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 672 38 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 67.2 3.8 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 206 0.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 5 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 3 3 Interceptions

Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.