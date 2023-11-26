How to Watch the Iowa vs. Kansas State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Iowa Hawkeyes (6-1) bring a three-game winning streak into a home matchup versus the Kansas State Wildcats (6-0), winners of six straight. It tips at 7:30 PM ET (on FloHoops) on Sunday, November 26, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!
Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida
- TV: FloHoops
Iowa vs. Kansas State Scoring Comparison
- The Wildcats average 6.6 more points per game (71.0) than the Hawkeyes give up to opponents (64.4).
- Kansas State has put together a 5-0 record in games it scores more than 64.4 points.
- Iowa's record is 4-1 when it gives up fewer than 71.0 points.
- The Hawkeyes score 41.1 more points per game (92.1) than the Wildcats allow (51.0).
- When Iowa totals more than 51.0 points, it is 6-1.
- Kansas State is 6-0 when giving up fewer than 92.1 points.
- The Hawkeyes are making 52.2% of their shots from the field, 18.5% higher than the Wildcats allow to opponents (33.7%).
- The Wildcats shoot 45.1% from the field, 9.3% higher than the Hawkeyes concede.
Iowa Leaders
- Ayoka Lee: 19.7 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.2 BLK, 63.5 FG%
- Serena Sundell: 9.3 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 48.8 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)
- Gabby Gregory: 6.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 29.8 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (8-for-32)
- Jaelyn Glenn: 5.7 PTS, 2.0 STL, 35.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (6-for-22)
- Taryn Sides: 4.0 PTS, 25.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)
Kansas State Leaders
Iowa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Drake
|W 113-90
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|11/24/2023
|Purdue Fort Wayne
|W 98-59
|Hertz Arena
|11/25/2023
|FGCU
|W 100-62
|Hertz Arena
|11/26/2023
|Kansas State
|-
|Hertz Arena
|12/2/2023
|Bowling Green
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Iowa State
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
Kansas State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Wisconsin
|W 75-57
|Bramlage Coliseum
|11/24/2023
|Western Kentucky
|W 77-61
|Hertz Arena
|11/25/2023
|North Carolina
|W 63-56
|Hertz Arena
|11/26/2023
|Iowa
|-
|Hertz Arena
|12/1/2023
|Jackson State
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
|12/6/2023
|McNeese
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
