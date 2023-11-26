The Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-3) take on the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (2-4) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at UTSA Convocation Center. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jacksonville State vs. Incarnate Word Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas

UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jacksonville State Stats Insights

This season, the Gamecocks have a 43.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% higher than the 41.4% of shots the Cardinals' opponents have knocked down.

Jacksonville State is 2-1 when it shoots better than 41.4% from the field.

The Gamecocks are the 228th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinals rank 79th.

The Gamecocks record 7.3 fewer points per game (71.5) than the Cardinals allow (78.8).

Jacksonville State has a 1-1 record when scoring more than 78.8 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Jacksonville State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last season, Jacksonville State posted 7.2 more points per game (72.8) than it did in away games (65.6).

The Gamecocks surrendered 63.8 points per game in home games last season, compared to 75.2 when playing on the road.

At home, Jacksonville State drained 1.7 more treys per game (9.9) than on the road (8.2). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (38.4%) compared to in road games (36.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jacksonville State Upcoming Schedule