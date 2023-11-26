The Incarnate Word Cardinals (3-3) take on the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (2-4) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at UTSA Convocation Center. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jacksonville State vs. Incarnate Word Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jacksonville State Stats Insights

  • This season, the Gamecocks have a 43.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% higher than the 41.4% of shots the Cardinals' opponents have knocked down.
  • Jacksonville State is 2-1 when it shoots better than 41.4% from the field.
  • The Gamecocks are the 228th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinals rank 79th.
  • The Gamecocks record 7.3 fewer points per game (71.5) than the Cardinals allow (78.8).
  • Jacksonville State has a 1-1 record when scoring more than 78.8 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Jacksonville State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last season, Jacksonville State posted 7.2 more points per game (72.8) than it did in away games (65.6).
  • The Gamecocks surrendered 63.8 points per game in home games last season, compared to 75.2 when playing on the road.
  • At home, Jacksonville State drained 1.7 more treys per game (9.9) than on the road (8.2). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (38.4%) compared to in road games (36.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jacksonville State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 @ North Alabama L 61-59 Flowers Hall
11/22/2023 @ Incarnate Word L 67-66 McDermott Center
11/24/2023 @ UTSA W 77-62 UTSA Convocation Center
11/26/2023 Incarnate Word - UTSA Convocation Center
11/30/2023 South Alabama - Pete Mathews Coliseum
12/3/2023 East Tennessee State - Pete Mathews Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.