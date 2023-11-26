The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (1-3) face the Incarnate Word Cardinals (2-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

Jacksonville State vs. Incarnate Word Game Information

Jacksonville State Top Players (2022-23)

Demaree King: 15.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Skyelar Potter: 14.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Juwan Perdue: 8.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Clarence Jackson: 7.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Marcellus Brigham Jr.: 5.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Incarnate Word Top Players (2022-23)

Jonathan Cisse: 16.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

16.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Trey Miller: 10.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Stephon Payne III: 5.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.1 BLK

5.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.1 BLK Davante Dennis: 8.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Niki Krause: 6.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Jacksonville State vs. Incarnate Word Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Jacksonville State Rank Jacksonville State AVG Incarnate Word AVG Incarnate Word Rank 212th 69.9 Points Scored 70.8 195th 184th 70.3 Points Allowed 73.9 288th 117th 32.6 Rebounds 28.2 340th 178th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 7.7 256th 30th 9.1 3pt Made 6.3 288th 237th 12.3 Assists 12.0 268th 272nd 12.8 Turnovers 12.8 272nd

