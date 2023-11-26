Check out best bets as the Houston Texans (6-4) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars (7-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at NRG Stadium.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Jaguars vs. Texans? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is Jaguars vs. Texans?

Game Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

The model line is much more favorable to the Texans compared to the BetMGM line, a 3.3 point difference, and has them favored to win Sunday's game outright. Put your money on the Texans.

Looking at this contest's moneyline, the Jaguars' implied win probability is 56.5%.

The Jaguars are 5-1 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 83.3% of those games).

Jacksonville is 5-1 (winning 83.3% of its games) when it have played as a moneyline favorite of -130 or shorter.

The Texans have been underdogs in six games this season and won four (66.7%) of those contests.

Houston has entered six games this season as the underdog by +110 or more and is 4-2 in those contests.

Who will win? The Jaguars or Texans? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Houston (+1.5)



Houston (+1.5) The Jaguars are 7-3-0 against the spread this season.

Jacksonville has an ATS record of 5-1 when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

The Texans have put together a record of 5-5-0 against the spread this year.

Houston has an ATS record of 5-1 when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

Parlay your bets together on the Jaguars vs. Texans matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (48)



Under (48) Jacksonville and Houston combine to average 1.2 fewer points per game than the total of 48 set for this matchup (including the postseason).

The Jaguars and the Texans have seen their opponents average a combined 6.8 less points per game than the over/under of 48 set in this game.

The Jaguars have gone over in five of their 10 games with a set total (50%).

The Texans have hit the over in four of their 10 games with a set total (40%).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Travis Etienne Receptions (Our pick: 3.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 10 67.0 7 28.2 1

C.J. Stroud Passing Attempts (Our pick: 36.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 10 296.2 17 8.5 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.