Our computer model projects a victory for the Houston Texans when they meet the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium on Sunday, November 26 at 1:00 PM ET -- for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score, continue reading.

The Jaguars are putting up 23 points per game on offense this year (11th in NFL), and they are allowing 20.4 points per game (10th) on defense. The Texans are accumulating 23.8 points per contest on offense this season (10th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are allowing 20.8 points per contest (13th-ranked) on defense.

Jaguars vs. Texans Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Texans (+1.5) Under (48) Texans 23, Jaguars 21

Jaguars Betting Info

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Jaguars have an implied win probability of 55.6%.

Jacksonville has compiled a 7-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Jaguars have been favored by 1.5 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in five of those games.

Jacksonville and its opponent have combined to hit the over five out of 10 times this season.

Jaguars games this season have posted an average total of 44.1, which is 3.9 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Texans Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Texans based on the moneyline is 48.8%.

Houston has compiled a 5-5-0 ATS record so far this season.

When playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this season, the Texans have an ATS record of 5-1.

Houston games have hit the over four out of 10 times this year.

Texans games average 42.9 total points, 5.1 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Jaguars vs. Texans 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Jacksonville 23 20.4 20.5 21.5 26.8 18.8 Houston 23.8 20.8 26 20.6 21.6 21

