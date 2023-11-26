Jaguars vs. Texans Player Props & Odds – Week 12
Travis Etienne will lead the Jacksonville Jaguars into their battle versus the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.
Check out the top contributors in this matchup between the Jaguars and the Texans, and what player prop bets to ponder.
Travis Etienne Touchdown Odds
- Etienne Odds to Score First TD: +500
- Etienne Odds to Score Anytime TD: +195
Devin Singletary Touchdown Odds
- Singletary Odds to Score First TD: +850
- Singletary Odds to Score Anytime TD: +330
More Jaguars Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Evan Engram
|-
|-
|45.5 (-113)
|Travis Etienne
|-
|67.5 (-113)
|21.5 (-113)
|Zay Jones
|-
|-
|30.5 (-113)
|Christian Kirk
|-
|-
|60.5 (-113)
|Trevor Lawrence
|255.5 (-113)
|16.5 (-113)
|-
|Calvin Ridley
|-
|-
|59.5 (-113)
More Texans Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Robert Woods
|-
|-
|33.5 (-113)
|Dalton Schultz
|-
|-
|43.5 (-113)
|Devin Singletary
|-
|45.5 (-115)
|10.5 (-113)
|Dameon Pierce
|-
|27.5 (-113)
|-
|Nico Collins
|-
|-
|59.5 (-113)
|C.J. Stroud
|272.5 (-113)
|5.5 (-113)
|-
|Tank Dell
|-
|-
|65.5 (-113)
