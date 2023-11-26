The Houston Texans (6-4) take a three-game winning streak into a matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars (7-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at NRG Stadium.

How to Watch Jaguars vs. Texans

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas TV: CBS

Jaguars Insights

The Jaguars score just 2.2 more points per game (23) than the Texans give up (20.8).

The Jaguars rack up just 3.8 fewer yards per game (334.1), than the Texans allow per contest (337.9).

This season, Jacksonville racks up 108.7 yards per game on the ground, 12.2 more than Houston allows per contest (96.5).

The Jaguars have turned the ball over 17 times this season, three more turnovers than the Texans have forced (14).

Jaguars Away Performance

On the road, the Jaguars score more points (26.8 per game) than they do overall (23). They also allow fewer points on the road (18.8) than they do overall (20.4).

The Jaguars pick up more yards on the road (380.8 per game) than they do overall (334.1), and concede fewer on the road (334 per game) than overall (341.4).

The Jaguars accumulate more rushing yards in away games (130 per game) than they do overall (108.7), and allow fewer in road games (69 per game) than overall (87).

On the road, the Jaguars successfully convert more third downs (38.9%) than they do overall (35.1%). They also allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs on the road (24.1%) than overall (33.8%).

Jaguars Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/29/2023 at Pittsburgh W 20-10 CBS 11/12/2023 San Francisco L 34-3 FOX 11/19/2023 Tennessee W 34-14 CBS 11/26/2023 at Houston - CBS 12/4/2023 Cincinnati - ABC/ESPN 12/10/2023 at Cleveland - CBS 12/17/2023 Baltimore - NBC

