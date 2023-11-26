How to Watch the North Alabama vs. UTEP Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UTEP Miners (3-3) will attempt to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the North Alabama Lions (2-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Don Haskins Center. This matchup is at 4:00 PM ET.
North Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
North Alabama vs. UTEP Scoring Comparison
- The Lions' 69.2 points per game are just 1.9 more points than the 67.3 the Miners allow.
- North Alabama has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 67.3 points.
- UTEP's record is 3-1 when it gives up fewer than 69.2 points.
- The Miners score 64.5 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 70.2 the Lions allow.
- UTEP has a 1-1 record when scoring more than 70.2 points.
- North Alabama is 2-0 when giving up fewer than 64.5 points.
- This season the Miners are shooting 37.8% from the field, 7.1% lower than the Lions give up.
- The Lions make 39.3% of their shots from the field, 3.6% lower than the Miners' defensive field-goal percentage.
North Alabama Leaders
- Alexis Callins: 15.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.2 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40)
- Sara Wohlgemuth: 5.0 PTS, 6.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 50.0 FG%, 100.0 3PT% (2-for-2)
- Alyssa Clutter: 8.6 PTS, 2.2 STL, 53.3 FG%
- Rhema Pegues: 8.0 PTS, 29.7 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (5-for-23)
- Emily Jones: 6.4 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)
North Alabama Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Missouri
|L 83-72
|Mizzou Arena
|11/18/2023
|Southern Miss
|L 91-63
|Flowers Hall
|11/21/2023
|UT Martin
|W 70-63
|Flowers Hall
|11/26/2023
|@ UTEP
|-
|Don Haskins Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Alabama A&M
|-
|Alabama A&M Events Center
|12/5/2023
|Fisk
|-
|Flowers Hall
