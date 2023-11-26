The Western Carolina Catamounts (4-0) will look to extend a four-game winning run when hosting the North Alabama Lions (3-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Ramsey Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Western Carolina vs. North Alabama matchup in this article.

North Alabama vs. Western Carolina Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina

Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Alabama vs. Western Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Western Carolina Moneyline North Alabama Moneyline BetMGM Western Carolina (-6.5) 148.5 -300 +230 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Western Carolina (-6.5) 148.5 -290 +225 Bet on this game at FanDuel

North Alabama vs. Western Carolina Betting Trends (2022-23)

North Alabama covered 14 times in 27 chances against the spread last year.

The Lions had an ATS record of 5-6 when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs last season.

Western Carolina compiled a 16-12-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, 12 Catamounts games hit the over.

