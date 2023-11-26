With the New Orleans Saints taking on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 12 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Rashid Shaheed a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we break down the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Rashid Shaheed score a touchdown against the Falcons?

Odds to score a TD this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a TD)

Shaheed's 31 receptions (on 50 targets) have netted him 525 yards (52.5 per game) and three TDs.

Shaheed has posted a touchdown catch in three of 10 games this season, but had only one TD in each of those games.

Rashid Shaheed Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Titans 6 5 89 1 Week 2 @Panthers 4 4 63 0 Week 3 @Packers 2 0 0 0 Week 4 Buccaneers 7 3 33 0 Week 5 @Patriots 2 2 28 0 Week 6 @Texans 6 2 85 1 Week 7 Jaguars 8 4 28 0 Week 8 @Colts 3 3 153 1 Week 9 Bears 3 3 22 0 Week 10 @Vikings 9 5 24 0

