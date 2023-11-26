Entering this week's action, the New Orleans Saints (5-5) have six players currently listed on the injury report as they play the Atlanta Falcons (4-6) on Sunday, November 26 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, with the opening kick at 1:00 PM .

Watch the Saints in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Saints were knocked off by the Minnesota Vikings 27-19 in their last outing.

The Falcons are coming off of a 25-23 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

New Orleans Saints Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status James Hurst OL Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Ryan Ramczyk OT Knee Limited Participation In Practice Marshon Lattimore CB Ankle Out Isaiah Foskey DE Quadricep Questionable Blake Grupe K Groin Full Participation In Practice Kendre Miller RB Ankle Out

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Atlanta Falcons Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Taylor Heinicke QB Hamstring Questionable Mack Hollins WR Ankle Out Younghoe Koo K Back Did Not Participate In Practice Calais Campbell DL NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice David Onyemata DL Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Dee Alford CB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice

Saints vs. Falcons Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Rep the Saints or the Falcons with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Saints Season Insights

The Saints are putting up 337.4 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 13th in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank ninth, allowing 312.7 yards per game.

The Saints are putting up 21.4 points per game on offense (16th in NFL), and they rank eighth on defense with 19.8 points allowed per game.

The Saints are compiling 237.4 passing yards per game on offense, which ranks them 11th in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, they rank seventh, allowing 199.1 passing yards per game.

New Orleans is totaling 100 rushing yards per game on offense, which ranks them 22nd in the NFL. The team's defensive unit ranks 20th, giving up 113.6 rushing yards per contest.

With 18 forced turnovers (seventh in NFL) against 12 turnovers committed (ninth in NFL), the Saints' +6 turnover margin ranks sixth in the league.

Saints vs. Falcons Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Saints (-1.5)

Saints (-1.5) Moneyline: Saints (-125), Falcons (+105)

Saints (-125), Falcons (+105) Total: 41.5 points

Sign up to live bet on the Saints-Falcons matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.