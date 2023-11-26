The Atlanta Falcons (4-6) are underdogs by just 1 point as they attempt to break a three-game skid in a matchup with the New Orleans Saints (5-5) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. For this game, an over/under of 42.5 has been set.

The Saints' recent betting insights and trends can be found below before they take on the Falcons. The Falcons' betting insights and trends can be seen below before you bet on their matchup with Saints.

Saints vs. Falcons Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total New Orleans Moneyline Atlanta Moneyline BetMGM Saints (-1) 42.5 -110 -110 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Saints (-1.5) 42.5 -116 -102 Bet on this game with FanDuel

New Orleans vs. Atlanta Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia TV Info: FOX

Saints vs. Falcons Betting Insights

New Orleans is just 2-7-1 against the spread this season.

The Saints have won once ATS (1-7-1) as a 1-point favorite or more this season.

Three of New Orleans' 10 games with a set total have hit the over (30%).

Atlanta has won twice against the spread this season.

The Falcons have won once ATS (1-2) as a 1-point underdog or greater this season.

This season, four of Atlanta's 10 games have hit the over.

