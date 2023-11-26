The Jacksonville Jaguars and the Houston Texans are scheduled to play in a Week 12 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Zay Jones score a touchdown in this contest? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent statistics and trends.

Will Zay Jones score a touchdown against the Texans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a TD)

Jones' 12 grabs have led to 98 yards (24.5 per game) and two scores. He has been targeted 22 times.

In two of four games this year, Jones has a touchdown catch, but he has registered zero multiple-TD efforts.

Zay Jones Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Colts 7 5 55 1 Week 2 Chiefs 6 0 0 0 Week 5 @Bills 5 3 23 1 Week 11 Titans 4 4 20 0

