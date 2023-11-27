Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Baldwin County, Alabama? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Baldwin County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Pace High School at Spanish Fort High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 27

6:30 PM CT on November 27 Location: Spanish Fort, AL

Spanish Fort, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Daphne High School at St. Paul's Episcopal School