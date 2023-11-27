Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Calhoun County, Alabama? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Calhoun County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Moody High School at Donoho School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 27

6:00 PM CT on November 27 Location: Anniston, AL

Anniston, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

White Plains High School at Pleasant Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 27

7:00 PM CT on November 27 Location: Jacksonville, AL

Jacksonville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Ashville High School at Ohatchee High School