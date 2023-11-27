Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dale County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Dale County, Alabama? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we provide details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Dale County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Emmanuel Christian School at G.W. Long High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Skipperville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ariton High School at Zion Chapel High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Jack, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carroll High School at Geneva High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Geneva, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
