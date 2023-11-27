Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Escambia County, Alabama. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Escambia County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Thomasville High School at T.R. Miller High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 27
  • Location: Brewton, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.