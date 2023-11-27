The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (2-3) will attempt to break a three-game road losing skid at the UAB Blazers (4-1) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Jacksonville State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
Jacksonville State vs. UAB Scoring Comparison

  • The Gamecocks put up an average of 60.4 points per game, only one fewer point than the 61.4 the Blazers allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 61.4 points, Jacksonville State is 2-0.
  • UAB's record is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 60.4 points.
  • The Blazers average 7.4 more points per game (71.2) than the Gamecocks give up (63.8).
  • UAB has a 3-1 record when putting up more than 63.8 points.
  • When Jacksonville State allows fewer than 71.2 points, it is 2-0.
  • The Blazers shoot 44% from the field, 2.7% higher than the Gamecocks allow defensively.
  • The Gamecocks' 35.1 shooting percentage is 3.6 lower than the Blazers have given up.

Jacksonville State Leaders

  • Kristol Ayson: 10.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 48.7 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)
  • Keiara Griffin: 7.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.2 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23)
  • Samiya Steele: 9.2 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21)
  • Brooklyn McDaniel: 5.2 PTS, 22.9 FG%, 15.4 3PT% (2-for-13)
  • Bre'anna Rhodes: 5.6 PTS, 36.4 FG%

Jacksonville State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/12/2023 @ Mississippi State L 84-45 Humphrey Coliseum
11/17/2023 Alabama Huntsville W 67-53 Pete Mathews Coliseum
11/20/2023 Life (GA) W 83-31 Pete Mathews Coliseum
11/27/2023 @ UAB - Bartow Arena
11/30/2023 @ Alabama State - Dunn-Oliver Acadome
12/3/2023 @ Samford - Pete Hanna Center

