Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lauderdale County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Lauderdale County, Alabama today? We've got you covered.
Lauderdale County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lawrence County High School at Lexington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Lexington, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Winfield High School at Shoals Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Florence, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mars Hill Bible School at Marion County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Guin, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wilson High School at Lauderdale County High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Rogersville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
