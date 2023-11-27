Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marengo County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you live in Marengo County, Alabama and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Marengo County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sipsey Valley High School at Demopolis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Demopolis, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
