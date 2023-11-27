Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Marion County, Alabama. To find out how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Marion County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Phillips High School at Colbert County High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Leighton, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Winfield High School at Shoals Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Florence, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hamilton High School at Deshler High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Tuscumbia, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mars Hill Bible School at Marion County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Guin, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
