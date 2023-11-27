Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Mobile County, Alabama today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Mobile County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Daphne High School at St. Paul's Episcopal School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 27

7:00 PM CT on November 27 Location: Mobile, AL

Mobile, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Chickasaw High School at Alma Bryant High School