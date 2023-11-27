Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mobile County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Mobile County, Alabama today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mobile County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Daphne High School at St. Paul's Episcopal School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Mobile, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chickasaw High School at Alma Bryant High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Irvington, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
