Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Morgan County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball is happening today in Morgan County, Alabama, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Morgan County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Colbert Heights High School at East Lawrence High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Trinity, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Danville High School at Priceville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 27
- Location: Priceville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
