Oddsmakers have set player props for Brandon Ingram and others when the New Orleans Pelicans visit the Utah Jazz at Delta Center on Monday at 9:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Pelicans vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: KJZZ and BSNO

KJZZ and BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Delta Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pelicans vs Jazz Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Brandon Ingram Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: -139) 5.5 (Over: +106) 1.5 (Over: +112)

Ingram has averaged 24.6 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 0.9 points less than Monday's over/under.

He has pulled down 5.3 rebounds per game, 0.8 more than his prop bet for Monday's game (4.5).

Ingram has averaged 5.1 assists per game this season, 0.4 less than his prop bet on Monday (5.5).

Ingram has averaged 1.4 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Get Ingram gear at Fanatics!

Jonas Valančiūnas Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 12.5 (Over: -111) 8.5 (Over: -128) 2.5 (Over: +142) 0.5 (Over: +116)

The 13.1 points Jonas Valanciunas scores per game are 0.6 more than his over/under on Monday (12.5).

He averages 0.2 more rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 8.5.

Monday's assists prop bet for Valanciunas (2.5) is the same as his average on the season.

He makes 0.8 three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under on Monday (0.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Zion Williamson Props

PTS REB AST 26.5 (Over: -106) 5.5 (Over: -147) 4.5 (Over: -147)

Zion Williamson's 23.2 points per game are 3.3 fewer than Monday's over/under.

He has grabbed 5.9 boards per game, 0.4 more than his over/under for Monday's game.

Williamson's assist average -- 4.6 -- is higher than Monday's assist over/under (4.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.