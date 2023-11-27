The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (2-2) face the Troy Trojans (3-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023 on ESPN+.

Troy vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

Troy Stats Insights

The Trojans have shot at a 44.9% clip from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points greater than the 41.2% shooting opponents of the Colonels have averaged.

This season, Troy has a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 41.2% from the field.

The Trojans are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Colonels sit at first.

The Trojans put up an average of 86.5 points per game, 10.7 more points than the 75.8 the Colonels give up to opponents.

Troy is 3-2 when it scores more than 75.8 points.

Troy Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Troy averaged 16 more points per game at home (81.7) than on the road (65.7).

The Trojans gave up fewer points at home (65.5 per game) than on the road (68.1) last season.

At home, Troy made 9.1 3-pointers per game last season, 2.2 more than it averaged away (6.9). Troy's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.3%) than away (29.3%).

Troy Upcoming Schedule