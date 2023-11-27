Troy vs. Eastern Kentucky November 27 Tickets & Start Time
The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (2-0) play the Troy Trojans (1-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
Troy vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, November 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Troy Top Players (2022-23)
- Zay Williams: 12.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Nelson Phillips: 11.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Christyon Eugene: 12 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Aamer Muhammad: 10.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kieffer Punter: 8.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Eastern Kentucky Top Players (2022-23)
- Devontae Blanton: 16.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Isaiah Cozart: 9.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.5 BLK
- Michael Moreno: 11.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tayshawn Comer: 8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cooper Robb: 7.6 PTS, 4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Troy vs. Eastern Kentucky Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Eastern Kentucky Rank
|Eastern Kentucky AVG
|Troy AVG
|Troy Rank
|30th
|78.6
|Points Scored
|73.2
|139th
|278th
|73.5
|Points Allowed
|66.8
|77th
|7th
|36.6
|Rebounds
|31.6
|187th
|2nd
|11.9
|Off. Rebounds
|9
|133rd
|53rd
|8.6
|3pt Made
|7.7
|134th
|52nd
|14.9
|Assists
|13.5
|143rd
|152nd
|11.6
|Turnovers
|12.4
|235th
