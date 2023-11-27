Troy vs. Eastern Kentucky: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 27
The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (2-2) face the Troy Trojans (3-3) as 5.5-point favorites on Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 154.5.
Troy vs. Eastern Kentucky Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Richmond, Kentucky
- Venue: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Eastern Kentucky
|-5.5
|154.5
Trojans Betting Records & Stats
- Troy has combined with its opponents to score more than 154.5 points in three of four games this season.
- The average total for Troy's games this season has been 156, 1.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Troy has covered the spread twice in four opportunities this year.
- Troy has been posted as the underdog three times this season but has yet walk away from any of those games with an upset.
- This season, the Trojans have been at least a +200 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Troy has a 33.3% chance of pulling out a win.
Troy vs. Eastern Kentucky Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 154.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 154.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Eastern Kentucky
|8
|29.6%
|78.6
|151.8
|73.5
|140.3
|148.7
|Troy
|4
|14.8%
|73.2
|151.8
|66.8
|140.3
|137.1
Additional Troy Insights & Trends
- The Trojans score 10.7 more points per game (86.5) than the Colonels give up (75.8).
- Troy has put together a 2-1 ATS record and a 3-2 overall record in games it scores more than 75.8 points.
Troy vs. Eastern Kentucky Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Eastern Kentucky
|17-10-0
|3-3
|11-16-0
|Troy
|15-12-0
|3-2
|14-13-0
Troy vs. Eastern Kentucky Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Eastern Kentucky
|Troy
|14-2
|Home Record
|11-3
|5-10
|Away Record
|7-8
|9-2-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-3-0
|7-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-8-0
|86.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|81.7
|68.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|65.7
|4-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-3-0
|7-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-8-0
