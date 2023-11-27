Monday's contest between the UAB Blazers (4-1) and Jacksonville State Gamecocks (2-3) matching up at Bartow Arena has a projected final score of 70-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of UAB, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on November 27.

In their last time out, the Blazers won on Saturday 78-68 against Valparaiso.

UAB vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

UAB vs. Jacksonville State Score Prediction

Prediction: UAB 70, Jacksonville State 63

UAB Schedule Analysis

UAB has tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (three), but also has tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 4 losses (one).

UAB 2023-24 Best Wins

70-63 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 313) on November 6

78-68 at home over Valparaiso (No. 315) on November 25

81-56 at home over Western Carolina (No. 359) on November 13

UAB Leaders

Mia Moore: 19.6 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.4 STL, 59.0 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)

19.6 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.4 STL, 59.0 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12) Denim DeShields: 8.4 PTS, 6.4 AST, 2.2 STL, 40.5 FG%

8.4 PTS, 6.4 AST, 2.2 STL, 40.5 FG% Tracey Bershers: 12.5 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28)

12.5 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28) Maddie Walsh: 6.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.5 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (3-for-18)

6.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.5 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (3-for-18) Jade Weathersby: 8.8 PTS, 46.4 FG%

UAB Performance Insights

The Blazers outscore opponents by 9.8 points per game (scoring 71.2 points per game to rank 117th in college basketball while allowing 61.4 per outing to rank 139th in college basketball) and have a +49 scoring differential overall.

