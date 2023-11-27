The UAB Blazers (4-1) aim to build on a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (2-3) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

UAB Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN+

UAB vs. Jacksonville State Scoring Comparison

The Gamecocks score an average of 60.4 points per game, only 1.0 fewer point than the 61.4 the Blazers give up to opponents.

Jacksonville State is 2-0 when it scores more than 61.4 points.

UAB's record is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 60.4 points.

The Blazers put up 7.4 more points per game (71.2) than the Gamecocks give up (63.8).

When UAB scores more than 63.8 points, it is 3-1.

When Jacksonville State gives up fewer than 71.2 points, it is 2-0.

The Blazers shoot 44.0% from the field, 2.7% higher than the Gamecocks allow defensively.

The Gamecocks' 35.1 shooting percentage is 3.6 lower than the Blazers have given up.

UAB Leaders

Mia Moore: 19.6 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.4 STL, 59.0 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)

19.6 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.4 STL, 59.0 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12) Denim DeShields: 8.4 PTS, 6.4 AST, 2.2 STL, 40.5 FG%

8.4 PTS, 6.4 AST, 2.2 STL, 40.5 FG% Tracey Bershers: 12.5 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28)

12.5 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28) Maddie Walsh: 6.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.5 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (3-for-18)

6.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.5 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (3-for-18) Jade Weathersby: 8.8 PTS, 46.4 FG%

UAB Schedule