NFC North opponents meet when the Minnesota Vikings (6-5) and the Chicago Bears (3-8) play on Monday, November 27, 2023 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Before the Vikings take on the Bears, prepare for the matchup by checking out the betting insights and trends for both teams.

Vikings vs. Bears Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Channel: ABC/ESPN

ABC/ESPN City: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Vikings 3 43 -160 +135

Vikings vs. Bears Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota Vikings

The average total in Minnesota's outings this year is 45.2, 2.2 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Vikings have covered the spread seven times in 11 games with a set spread.

The Vikings have been moneyline favorites three times this year. They've gone 2-1.

Minnesota has a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -160 or shorter.

Chicago Bears

The Bears have played seven games this season that ended with a combined score over 43 points.

Chicago has a 43.4-point average over/under in their contests this season, 0.4 more points than this game's point total.

The Bears have covered the spread in a game four times this season (4-6-1).

This season, the Bears have won two out of the nine games in which they've been the underdog.

Chicago has a record of 1-6 in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +135 on the moneyline.

Vikings vs. Bears Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Vikings 23 9 20.9 19 45.2 5 11 Bears 20.9 14 26 31 43.4 7 11

Vikings vs. Bears Betting Insights & Trends

Vikings

In its last three games, Minnesota has covered the spread each time, and is 2-1 overall.

In Minnesota's past three contests, it has hit the over twice.

In matchups against divisional opponents, the Vikings are posting 21.5 points per game, while they have an overall season average of 23 points per game. From a defensive perspective, they are surrendering 11.5 points per game in divisional contests compared to 20.9 points per game in all games.

The Vikings have totaled 23 more points than their opponents this season (2.1 per game), while the Bears have been outscored by 56 points (5.1 per game).

Bears

Chicago has covered the spread twice and is 2-1 overall in its last three contests.

In the Bears' past three contests, they have gone over the total once.

Offensively, the Bears are worse in division games (19.7 points per game) than overall (20.9). Defensively, they are also worse (29.3 points conceded per game) than overall (26).

Vikings Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.2 46.9 43.8 Implied Team Total AVG 24.3 25.0 23.7 ATS Record 7-3-1 2-3-0 5-0-1 Over/Under Record 3-8-0 1-4-0 2-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 0-1 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-3 2-1 1-2

Bears Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.4 41.7 44.8 Implied Team Total AVG 24.6 22.4 26.5 ATS Record 4-6-1 1-3-1 3-3-0 Over/Under Record 7-4-0 3-2-0 4-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-7 1-2 1-5

