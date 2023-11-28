The No. 23 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) hope to build on a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Clemson Tigers (5-0) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Alabama vs. Clemson Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Alabama Stats Insights

This season, the Crimson Tide have a 54.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 12.1% higher than the 42% of shots the Tigers' opponents have made.

In games Alabama shoots better than 42% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.

The Tigers are the 188th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Crimson Tide sit at 61st.

The Crimson Tide average 31 more points per game (97.8) than the Tigers allow (66.8).

Alabama is 5-1 when scoring more than 66.8 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Clemson Stats Insights

The Tigers have shot at a 47.5% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points above the 43.9% shooting opponents of the Crimson Tide have averaged.

Clemson has compiled a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.9% from the field.

The Tigers are the 188th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Crimson Tide sit at 70th.

The Tigers' 79.6 points per game are only 4.8 more points than the 74.8 the Crimson Tide allow.

Clemson is 5-0 when giving up fewer than 97.8 points.

Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Alabama averaged 89.5 points per game at home last year, compared to 73.7 points per game away from home, a difference of 15.8 points per contest.

The Crimson Tide allowed 65 points per game last season at home, which was four fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (69).

When it comes to three-pointers, Alabama performed better in home games last season, making 11.1 treys per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 8.7 threes per game and a 31.1% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Clemson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Clemson put up more points at home (78.4 per game) than away (71.8) last season.

At home, the Tigers conceded 65.2 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 73.1.

Clemson sunk more 3-pointers at home (9.1 per game) than away (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.8%) than on the road (33.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Alabama Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/17/2023 Mercer W 98-67 Coleman Coliseum 11/24/2023 Ohio State L 92-81 Raider Arena 11/25/2023 Oregon W 99-91 Raider Arena 11/28/2023 Clemson - Coleman Coliseum 12/4/2023 Arkansas State - Coleman Coliseum 12/9/2023 Purdue - Coca-Cola Coliseum

Clemson Upcoming Schedule