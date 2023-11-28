How to Watch Alabama vs. Clemson on TV or Live Stream - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 23 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) hope to build on a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Clemson Tigers (5-0) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET.
Alabama vs. Clemson Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Alabama Stats Insights
- This season, the Crimson Tide have a 54.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 12.1% higher than the 42% of shots the Tigers' opponents have made.
- In games Alabama shoots better than 42% from the field, it is 5-1 overall.
- The Tigers are the 188th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Crimson Tide sit at 61st.
- The Crimson Tide average 31 more points per game (97.8) than the Tigers allow (66.8).
- Alabama is 5-1 when scoring more than 66.8 points.
Clemson Stats Insights
- The Tigers have shot at a 47.5% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points above the 43.9% shooting opponents of the Crimson Tide have averaged.
- Clemson has compiled a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.9% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 188th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Crimson Tide sit at 70th.
- The Tigers' 79.6 points per game are only 4.8 more points than the 74.8 the Crimson Tide allow.
- Clemson is 5-0 when giving up fewer than 97.8 points.
Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Alabama averaged 89.5 points per game at home last year, compared to 73.7 points per game away from home, a difference of 15.8 points per contest.
- The Crimson Tide allowed 65 points per game last season at home, which was four fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (69).
- When it comes to three-pointers, Alabama performed better in home games last season, making 11.1 treys per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 8.7 threes per game and a 31.1% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Clemson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Clemson put up more points at home (78.4 per game) than away (71.8) last season.
- At home, the Tigers conceded 65.2 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 73.1.
- Clemson sunk more 3-pointers at home (9.1 per game) than away (7.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.8%) than on the road (33.2%).
Alabama Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Mercer
|W 98-67
|Coleman Coliseum
|11/24/2023
|Ohio State
|L 92-81
|Raider Arena
|11/25/2023
|Oregon
|W 99-91
|Raider Arena
|11/28/2023
|Clemson
|-
|Coleman Coliseum
|12/4/2023
|Arkansas State
|-
|Coleman Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|Purdue
|-
|Coca-Cola Coliseum
Clemson Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2023
|Davidson
|W 68-65
|Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
|11/19/2023
|Boise State
|W 85-68
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|11/24/2023
|Alcorn State
|W 90-69
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|11/28/2023
|@ Alabama
|-
|Coleman Coliseum
|12/3/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|-
|Petersen Events Center
|12/6/2023
|South Carolina
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
