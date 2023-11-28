The No. 23 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) hope to extend a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Clemson Tigers (5-0) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET.

Alabama vs. Clemson Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: ESPN

Alabama Stats Insights

This season, the Crimson Tide have a 54.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 12.1% higher than the 42% of shots the Tigers' opponents have made.

Alabama is 5-1 when it shoots better than 42% from the field.

The Crimson Tide are the 62nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers sit at 185th.

The Crimson Tide record 31 more points per game (97.8) than the Tigers allow (66.8).

When Alabama scores more than 66.8 points, it is 5-1.

Clemson Stats Insights

The Tigers have shot at a 47.5% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 43.9% shooting opponents of the Crimson Tide have averaged.

Clemson has put together a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 43.9% from the field.

The Tigers are the 185th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Crimson Tide sit at 72nd.

The Tigers put up an average of 79.6 points per game, only 4.8 more points than the 74.8 the Crimson Tide give up to opponents.

When Clemson allows fewer than 97.8 points, it is 5-0.

Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Alabama averaged 89.5 points per game at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 73.7 points per contest.

At home, the Crimson Tide surrendered four fewer points per game (65) than when playing on the road (69).

Alabama made 11.1 treys per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 2.4 more threes and 4% points better than it averaged in away games (8.7 threes per game, 31.1% three-point percentage).

Clemson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Clemson averaged 78.4 points per game at home last season, and 71.8 on the road.

At home, the Tigers gave up 65.2 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 73.1.

Beyond the arc, Clemson sunk fewer triples on the road (7.3 per game) than at home (9.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33.2%) than at home (38.8%) too.

Alabama Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/17/2023 Mercer W 98-67 Coleman Coliseum 11/24/2023 Ohio State L 92-81 Raider Arena 11/25/2023 Oregon W 99-91 Raider Arena 11/28/2023 Clemson - Coleman Coliseum 12/4/2023 Arkansas State - Coleman Coliseum 12/9/2023 Purdue - Coca-Cola Coliseum

Clemson Upcoming Schedule