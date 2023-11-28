The No. 23 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) will host the Clemson Tigers (5-0) after winning four home games in a row. It begins at 9:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

Alabama vs. Clemson Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN
Alabama Stats Insights

  • The Crimson Tide make 54.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 12.1 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (42%).
  • Alabama is 5-1 when it shoots better than 42% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 186th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Crimson Tide sit at 61st.
  • The Crimson Tide score 31 more points per game (97.8) than the Tigers give up (66.8).
  • Alabama is 5-1 when scoring more than 66.8 points.

Clemson Stats Insights

  • The Tigers have shot at a 47.5% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points above the 43.9% shooting opponents of the Crimson Tide have averaged.
  • Clemson has put together a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.9% from the field.
  • The Crimson Tide are the rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers rank 253rd.
  • The Tigers score an average of 79.6 points per game, only 4.8 more points than the 74.8 the Crimson Tide give up to opponents.
  • When Clemson allows fewer than 97.8 points, it is 5-0.

Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Alabama posted 89.5 points per game in home games last season. On the road, it averaged 73.7 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Crimson Tide were better in home games last season, giving up 65 points per game, compared to 69 in road games.
  • In home games, Alabama made 2.4 more treys per game (11.1) than on the road (8.7). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to away from home (31.1%).

Clemson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Clemson put up more points at home (78.4 per game) than on the road (71.8) last season.
  • At home, the Tigers allowed 65.2 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 73.1.
  • Beyond the arc, Clemson drained fewer triples away (7.3 per game) than at home (9.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33.2%) than at home (38.8%) as well.

Alabama Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Mercer W 98-67 Coleman Coliseum
11/24/2023 Ohio State L 92-81 Raider Arena
11/25/2023 Oregon W 99-91 Raider Arena
11/28/2023 Clemson - Coleman Coliseum
12/4/2023 Arkansas State - Coleman Coliseum
12/9/2023 Purdue - Coca-Cola Coliseum

Clemson Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/12/2023 Davidson W 68-65 Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
11/19/2023 Boise State W 85-68 Littlejohn Coliseum
11/24/2023 Alcorn State W 90-69 Littlejohn Coliseum
11/28/2023 @ Alabama - Coleman Coliseum
12/3/2023 @ Pittsburgh - Petersen Events Center
12/6/2023 South Carolina - Littlejohn Coliseum

