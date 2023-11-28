The No. 23 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) will host the Clemson Tigers (5-0) after winning four straight home games. It tips at 9:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

Alabama vs. Clemson Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: ESPN

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Alabama Stats Insights

The Crimson Tide make 54.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 12.1 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (42.0%).

Alabama has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.0% from the field.

The Crimson Tide are the 61st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers rank 188th.

The Crimson Tide average 97.8 points per game, 31.0 more points than the 66.8 the Tigers give up.

When Alabama totals more than 66.8 points, it is 5-1.

Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Alabama scored 89.5 points per game when playing at home last year. In road games, it averaged 73.7 points per contest.

Defensively the Crimson Tide were better at home last year, giving up 65.0 points per game, compared to 69.0 in road games.

Alabama made 11.1 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 2.4 more threes and 4% points better than it averaged on the road (8.7 threes per game, 31.1% three-point percentage).

Alabama Upcoming Schedule