How to Watch Alabama vs. Clemson on TV or Live Stream - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The No. 23 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) will host the Clemson Tigers (5-0) after winning four straight home games. It tips at 9:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Alabama vs. Clemson Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other SEC Games
- Miami (FL) vs Kentucky (7:30 PM ET | November 28)
- Missouri vs Pittsburgh (7:30 PM ET | November 28)
- NC State vs Ole Miss (9:00 PM ET | November 28)
Alabama Stats Insights
- The Crimson Tide make 54.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 12.1 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (42.0%).
- Alabama has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.0% from the field.
- The Crimson Tide are the 61st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers rank 188th.
- The Crimson Tide average 97.8 points per game, 31.0 more points than the 66.8 the Tigers give up.
- When Alabama totals more than 66.8 points, it is 5-1.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Alabama scored 89.5 points per game when playing at home last year. In road games, it averaged 73.7 points per contest.
- Defensively the Crimson Tide were better at home last year, giving up 65.0 points per game, compared to 69.0 in road games.
- Alabama made 11.1 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 2.4 more threes and 4% points better than it averaged on the road (8.7 threes per game, 31.1% three-point percentage).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Alabama Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Mercer
|W 98-67
|Coleman Coliseum
|11/24/2023
|Ohio State
|L 92-81
|Raider Arena
|11/25/2023
|Oregon
|W 99-91
|Raider Arena
|11/28/2023
|Clemson
|-
|Coleman Coliseum
|12/4/2023
|Arkansas State
|-
|Coleman Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|Purdue
|-
|Coca-Cola Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.