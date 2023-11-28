The No. 23 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) will host the Clemson Tigers (5-0) after winning four straight home games. It tips at 9:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

Alabama vs. Clemson Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other SEC Games

Alabama Stats Insights

  • The Crimson Tide make 54.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 12.1 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (42.0%).
  • Alabama has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.0% from the field.
  • The Crimson Tide are the 61st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers rank 188th.
  • The Crimson Tide average 97.8 points per game, 31.0 more points than the 66.8 the Tigers give up.
  • When Alabama totals more than 66.8 points, it is 5-1.

Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Alabama scored 89.5 points per game when playing at home last year. In road games, it averaged 73.7 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Crimson Tide were better at home last year, giving up 65.0 points per game, compared to 69.0 in road games.
  • Alabama made 11.1 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 2.4 more threes and 4% points better than it averaged on the road (8.7 threes per game, 31.1% three-point percentage).

Alabama Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/17/2023 Mercer W 98-67 Coleman Coliseum
11/24/2023 Ohio State L 92-81 Raider Arena
11/25/2023 Oregon W 99-91 Raider Arena
11/28/2023 Clemson - Coleman Coliseum
12/4/2023 Arkansas State - Coleman Coliseum
12/9/2023 Purdue - Coca-Cola Coliseum

