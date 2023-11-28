Alabama vs. Clemson: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 28
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) look to continue a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Clemson Tigers (5-0) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama vs. Clemson matchup.
Alabama vs. Clemson Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Alabama vs. Clemson Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Alabama Moneyline
|Clemson Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Alabama (-8.5)
|159.5
|-400
|+310
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Alabama (-7.5)
|160.5
|-400
|+300
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Alabama vs. Clemson Betting Trends
- Alabama has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.
- Crimson Tide games have hit the over four out of five times this season.
- Clemson has covered twice in four matchups with a spread this year.
- Tigers games have gone over the point total three out of four times this season.
Alabama Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +3500
- Sportsbooks rate Alabama much lower (18th-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (10th-best).
- Based on its moneyline odds, Alabama has a 2.8% chance of winning the national championship.
Clemson Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +20000
- Clemson's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.5%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.