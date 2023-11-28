The Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) will be looking to build on a four-game home winning run when squaring off against the Clemson Tigers (5-0) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Coleman Coliseum. It airs at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Alabama vs. Clemson matchup.

Alabama vs. Clemson Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Alabama vs. Clemson Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Alabama Moneyline Clemson Moneyline
BetMGM Alabama (-8.5) 159.5 -400 +310 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Alabama (-7.5) 160.5 -400 +300 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Alabama vs. Clemson Betting Trends

  • Alabama has compiled a 4-1-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • A total of four out of the Crimson Tide's five games this season have gone over the point total.
  • Clemson has won two games against the spread this season.
  • In the Tigers' four chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Alabama Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +3500
  • Alabama is 19th-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+3500), much lower than according to the computer rankings (10th-best).
  • With odds of +3500, Alabama has been given a 2.8% chance of winning the national championship.

Clemson Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +20000
  • The implied probability of Clemson winning the national championship, based on its +20000 moneyline odds, is 0.5%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.