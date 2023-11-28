The Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) will be looking to build on a four-game home winning run when squaring off against the Clemson Tigers (5-0) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Coleman Coliseum. It airs at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Alabama vs. Clemson matchup.

Alabama vs. Clemson Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Alabama vs. Clemson Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Alabama vs. Clemson Betting Trends

Alabama has compiled a 4-1-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of four out of the Crimson Tide's five games this season have gone over the point total.

Clemson has won two games against the spread this season.

In the Tigers' four chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

Alabama Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3500

+3500 Alabama is 19th-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+3500), much lower than according to the computer rankings (10th-best).

With odds of +3500, Alabama has been given a 2.8% chance of winning the national championship.

Clemson Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 The implied probability of Clemson winning the national championship, based on its +20000 moneyline odds, is 0.5%.

