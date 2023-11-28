Alabama vs. Clemson: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 28
The Clemson Tigers (5-0) will look to continue a five-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Coleman Coliseum. It airs at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama vs. Clemson matchup.
Alabama vs. Clemson Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Alabama vs. Clemson Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Alabama Moneyline
|Clemson Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Alabama (-9.5)
|159.5
|-500
|+350
|FanDuel
|Alabama (-9.5)
|158.5
|-480
|+360
Alabama vs. Clemson Betting Trends
- Alabama is 4-1-0 ATS this season.
- So far this season, four out of the Crimson Tide's five games have hit the over.
- Clemson has covered twice in four games with a spread this season.
- In the Tigers' four chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.
Alabama Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +3500
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+3500), Alabama is 19th-best in the country. It is far higher than that, ninth-best, according to computer rankings.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Alabama has a 2.8% chance of winning the national championship.
