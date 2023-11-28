Tuesday's contest between the Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) and the Clemson Tigers (5-0) at Coleman Coliseum has a projected final score of 85-75 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Alabama squad securing the victory. Game time is at 9:30 PM ET on November 28.

According to our computer prediction, Alabama is projected to cover the point spread (8.5) against Clemson. The two teams are projected to rack up the same number of points as the 159.5 total.

Alabama vs. Clemson Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Coleman Coliseum

Coleman Coliseum Line: Alabama -8.5

Alabama -8.5 Point Total: 159.5

159.5 Moneyline (To Win): Alabama -400, Clemson +310

Alabama vs. Clemson Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 85, Clemson 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Alabama vs. Clemson

Pick ATS: Alabama (-8.5)



Alabama (-8.5) Pick OU: Over (159.5)



Alabama is 4-1-0 against the spread this season compared to Clemson's 2-2-0 ATS record. A total of four out of the Crimson Tide's games this season have gone over the point total, and three of the Tigers' games have gone over. The two teams score 177.4 points per game, 17.9 more points than this matchup's total.

Alabama Performance Insights

The Crimson Tide average 97.8 points per game (first in college basketball) while giving up 74.8 per outing (265th in college basketball). They have a +138 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 23 points per game.

Alabama averages 36.8 rebounds per game (61st in college basketball) while conceding 25.2 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 11.6 boards per game.

Alabama connects on 10.2 three-pointers per game (19th in college basketball), 3.2 more than its opponents (7).

The Crimson Tide average 119.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (first in college basketball), and give up 91.4 points per 100 possessions (221st in college basketball).

Alabama and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Crimson Tide commit 12.2 per game (201st in college basketball) and force 12 (199th in college basketball play).

