Tuesday's contest between the Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) and Clemson Tigers (5-0) matching up at Coleman Coliseum has a projected final score of 85-75 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Alabama, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 9:30 PM ET on November 28.

Based on our computer prediction, Alabama is projected to cover the spread (9.5) versus Clemson. The two teams are projected to rack up the same number of points as the 159.5 over/under.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Alabama vs. Clemson Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Coleman Coliseum

Coleman Coliseum Line: Alabama -9.5

Alabama -9.5 Point Total: 159.5

159.5 Moneyline (To Win): Alabama -500, Clemson +350

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Alabama vs. Clemson Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 85, Clemson 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Alabama vs. Clemson

Pick ATS: Alabama (-9.5)



Alabama (-9.5) Pick OU: Over (159.5)



Alabama's record against the spread so far this season is 4-1-0, while Clemson's is 2-2-0. The Crimson Tide have a 4-1-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Tigers have a record of 3-1-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The teams score 177.4 points per game, 17.9 more points than this matchup's total.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Alabama Performance Insights

The Crimson Tide average 97.8 points per game (first in college basketball) while giving up 74.8 per outing (264th in college basketball). They have a +138 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 23.0 points per game.

Alabama wins the rebound battle by 11.6 boards on average. It collects 36.8 rebounds per game, which ranks 61st in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 25.2 per contest.

Alabama connects on 3.2 more threes per game than the opposition, 10.2 (22nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.0.

The Crimson Tide average 119.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (first in college basketball), and give up 91.4 points per 100 possessions (218th in college basketball).

Alabama and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Crimson Tide commit 12.2 per game (193rd in college basketball) and force 12.0 (201st in college basketball play).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.