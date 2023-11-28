Tuesday's game features the Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) and the Clemson Tigers (5-0) squaring off at Coleman Coliseum (on November 28) at 9:30 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in an 85-75 victory for Alabama.

According to our computer prediction, Alabama is projected to cover the point spread (8.5) versus Clemson. The two teams are projected to score the same number of points as the 159.5 total.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Alabama vs. Clemson Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Coleman Coliseum

Coleman Coliseum Line: Alabama -8.5

Alabama -8.5 Point Total: 159.5

159.5 Moneyline (To Win): Alabama -400, Clemson +310

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Alabama vs. Clemson Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 85, Clemson 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Alabama vs. Clemson

Pick ATS: Alabama (-8.5)



Alabama (-8.5) Pick OU: Over (159.5)



Alabama is 4-1-0 against the spread this season compared to Clemson's 2-2-0 ATS record. The Crimson Tide have gone over the point total in four games, while Tigers games have gone over three times. The teams score an average of 177.4 points per game, 17.9 more points than this matchup's total.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Alabama Performance Insights

The Crimson Tide are outscoring opponents by 23 points per game with a +138 scoring differential overall. They put up 97.8 points per game (first in college basketball) and allow 74.8 per contest (264th in college basketball).

Alabama ranks 61st in the country at 36.8 rebounds per game. That's 11.6 more than the 25.2 its opponents average.

Alabama makes 3.2 more threes per contest than the opposition, 10.2 (22nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.

The Crimson Tide's 119.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank first in college basketball, and the 91.4 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 218th in college basketball.

Alabama has committed 12.2 turnovers per game (193rd in college basketball action) while forcing 12 (201st in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.