The Clemson Tigers (5-0) are underdogs (+9.5) as they try to build on a five-game win streak when they visit the No. 17 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1) at 9:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Coleman Coliseum. The contest airs on ESPN. The point total is set at 159.5 for the matchup.

Alabama vs. Clemson Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Coleman Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Alabama -9.5 159.5

Alabama Betting Records & Stats

Alabama's five games this season have gone over this contest's total of 159.5 points four times.

Alabama has an average point total of 172.7 in its contests this year, 13.2 more points than this game's over/under.

The Crimson Tide are 4-1-0 ATS this season.

Alabama has won three of the four games it has played as the favorite this season.

The Crimson Tide have entered three games this season favored by -500 or more, and won each of those games.

Alabama has a 83.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Alabama vs. Clemson Over/Under Stats

Games Over 159.5 % of Games Over 159.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Alabama 4 80% 97.8 177.4 74.8 141.6 153.3 Clemson 0 0% 79.6 177.4 66.8 141.6 143.5

Additional Alabama Insights & Trends

The Crimson Tide record 97.8 points per game, 31.0 more points than the 66.8 the Tigers give up.

When Alabama puts up more than 66.8 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

Alabama vs. Clemson Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Alabama 4-1-0 4-0 4-1-0 Clemson 2-2-0 0-0 3-1-0

Alabama vs. Clemson Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Alabama Clemson 15-0 Home Record 15-2 9-3 Away Record 5-6 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 9-6-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 3-7-0 89.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.4 73.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.8 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-6-0 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

