Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Barbour County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Barbour County, Alabama? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Barbour County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Barbour County High School at Charles Henderson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Troy, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Enterprise High School at Eufaula High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Eufaula, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.