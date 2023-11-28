Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Coffee County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Coffee County, Alabama? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Coffee County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Opp High School at Kinston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Opp, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pleasant Home School at New Brockton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: New Brockton, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elba High School at Goshen High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Goshen, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Enterprise High School at Eufaula High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Eufaula, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
