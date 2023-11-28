Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Conecuh County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Conecuh County, Alabama today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Conecuh County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Clarke Prep School at Sparta Academy
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Evergreen, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
