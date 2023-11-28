Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in DeKalb County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in DeKalb County, Alabama today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
DeKalb County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Geraldine High School at Section High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Section, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gaylesville High School at Crossville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Crossville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Valley Head High School at Woodville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Woodville, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sand Rock School at Sylvania High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Sylvania, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fort Payne High School at Kate D Smith DAR High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Grant, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
