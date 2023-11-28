The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Escambia County, Alabama today, we've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Escambia County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at W.S. Neal High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28

7:00 PM CT on November 28 Location: East Brewton, AL

East Brewton, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

T.R. Miller High School at Flomaton High School